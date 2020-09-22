BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $138.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.12.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $77.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.11. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 117.09 and a beta of 0.79. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $429.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.02 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.37%. On average, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Willard H. Dere sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total value of $547,592.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,776.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $300,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,456,669. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,330 shares of company stock valued at $20,270,467. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 116.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 18,053 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $204,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 137,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

