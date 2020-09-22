BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

BSTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of BSTC stock opened at $53.51 on Friday. BioSpecifics Technologies has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $69.73. The stock has a market cap of $393.03 million, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.07.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a net margin of 52.45% and a return on equity of 16.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 12.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 427,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,187,000 after purchasing an additional 46,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,124,000 after purchasing an additional 25,532 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 6,408.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 277,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,680,000 after purchasing an additional 272,928 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 11.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 96,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

