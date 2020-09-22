BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BTAI has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $108.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.57.

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.72 million, a P/E ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.66. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.87.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.32). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 24.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,669 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 156.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 30,431 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $440,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 26.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 26,240 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

