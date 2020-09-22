BitBall (BTB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $602,247.23

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One BitBall token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitBall has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. BitBall has a market capitalization of $602,247.23 and $820,979.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00039855 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,557.04 or 1.00261599 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005617 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001746 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00166979 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000679 BTC.

BitBall Token Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,460,498 tokens. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.