BitCoal Price Tops $0.0016 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 22nd. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $7,088.63 and $4.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, BitCoal has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.70 or 0.00863266 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003489 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001919 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000650 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io.

BitCoal Coin Trading

BitCoal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

