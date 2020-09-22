BitCoen (BEN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $358.00

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 22nd. BitCoen has a total market capitalization of $46,203.05 and approximately $358.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitCoen has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One BitCoen coin can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.73 or 0.01265341 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,332.44 or 0.98504051 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001033 BTC.

BitCoen Profile

BEN is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

