Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Reaches Market Cap of $981,660.21

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Bleutrade. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $981,660.21 and $1,126.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043627 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $465.23 or 0.04426538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009525 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00057238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034391 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002159 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

