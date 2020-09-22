BitcoinZ Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 21st. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $575,685.96 and approximately $37,371.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Exmo, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00508717 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00074869 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00052047 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000148 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 7,852,885,201 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, Exmo, Exrates, Trade Satoshi and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

