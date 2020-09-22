Bitcore (BTX) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 25.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Bitcore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001546 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, QBTC, HitBTC and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Bitcore has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. Bitcore has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and $100.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,489.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $342.50 or 0.03265249 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.45 or 0.02053979 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00421397 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.26 or 0.00860512 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000536 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011865 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00047312 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00511238 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Bitcore Coin Profile

Bitcore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,415,157 coins and its circulating supply is 17,914,198 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc.

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, QBTC, Bit-Z, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Exrates and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

