BitRent (RNTB) Trading 104.2% Higher This Week

BitRent (CURRENCY:RNTB) traded up 104.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. BitRent has a total market capitalization of $85,817.94 and approximately $4.00 worth of BitRent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitRent has traded up 104.2% against the US dollar. One BitRent token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitRent alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043634 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005427 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.42 or 0.04393672 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009531 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00057212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034400 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002164 BTC.

BitRent Profile

BitRent (RNTB) is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. BitRent’s total supply is 941,988,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 841,738,500 tokens. The Reddit community for BitRent is /r/BitRent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitRent’s official Twitter account is @bit_rent and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitRent’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrent. BitRent’s official website is bitrent.io.

Buying and Selling BitRent

BitRent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitRent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitRent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitRent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.