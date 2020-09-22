BK CHINA LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.87

BK CHINA LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BACHY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.87 and last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 161779 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average of $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $93.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.56.

BK CHINA LTD/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BACHY)

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations.

