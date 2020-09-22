Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Receives $72.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Black Hills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Black Hills from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th.

Shares of NYSE:BKH traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.35. 10,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,423. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $87.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $326.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 60.62%.

In other Black Hills news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.76 per share, for a total transaction of $54,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,183.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $165,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter worth $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter worth $29,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 41.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2,428.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

