BlackCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $16,786.00 (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000344 BTC on exchanges. BlackCoin has a market cap of $2.18 million and $16,786.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00022147 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000458 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,202,673 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

