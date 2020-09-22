Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Trading Down 2.2%

Blancco Technology Group PLC (LON:BLTG) shares dropped 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 224 ($2.93) and last traded at GBX 224 ($2.93). Approximately 17,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 151,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 229 ($2.99).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blancco Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 202.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 193.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.82 million and a P/E ratio of 131.76.

Blancco Technology Group Company Profile (LON:BLTG)

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile device diagnostics and data erasure services in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from HDDs and complex SSDs in PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; Blancco Mobile Solutions, a mobile diagnostics testing and erasure solution; and Blancco File Eraser, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers.

