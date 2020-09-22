BLAST (BLAST) Price Up 8.8% This Week

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Crex24. During the last seven days, BLAST has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. BLAST has a market cap of $105,188.85 and $108.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002102 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001571 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002754 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001304 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 45,637,173 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

