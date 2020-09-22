Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Up 13.3%

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s stock price was up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $9.01. Approximately 53,443,742 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,295% from the average daily volume of 3,831,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $284.96 million, a P/E ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 167.40% and a negative net margin of 265.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack Levine acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,287 shares in the company, valued at $482,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 25,287 shares of company stock worth $164,081. 28.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Blink Charging by 207.4% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,040,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

