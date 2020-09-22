Blockmason Credit Protocol Price Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $472,009.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockmason Credit Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, Bittrex and Upbit. In the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00228628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00083539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.77 or 0.01479911 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00186399 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason. The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io.

Blockmason Credit Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bittrex, HitBTC, Binance, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockmason Credit Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

