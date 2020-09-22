Blocknet Trading Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00009126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $6.83 million and approximately $9,740.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002339 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,119,843 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

