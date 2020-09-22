BlockStamp (BST) Price Reaches $0.0771 on Exchanges

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One BlockStamp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0771 or 0.00000733 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and TOKOK. BlockStamp has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $691.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded down 30% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002100 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001630 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000363 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000122 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002747 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001213 BTC.

BlockStamp Coin Profile

BlockStamp (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,064,030 coins and its circulating supply is 26,521,064 coins. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and TOKOK. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

