BLOCKv Trading Down 7% This Week (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $5.34 million and $91,857.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKv token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043627 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.95 or 0.04432619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009548 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00057159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034393 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.