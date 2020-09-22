Blonder Tongue Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Shares Up 21.6%

Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) traded up 21.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $0.93. 6,480,933 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 917% from the average session volume of 637,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Blonder Tongue Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter.

Blonder Tongue Labs Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices.

