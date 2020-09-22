BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Trading 9.3% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)’s stock price traded up 9.3% on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $25.00. The stock traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.55. 223,541 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 213,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

In other BlueLinx news, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $453,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares in the company, valued at $995,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 23.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 20,642 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlueLinx by 386.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 128,656 shares during the period. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $169.16 million, a P/E ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $698.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

BlueLinx Company Profile (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

