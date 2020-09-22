Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $87.75

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $87.75 and last traded at $87.27, with a volume of 1441291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BPMC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.15.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.09 and a 200-day moving average of $69.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $8.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 525.44% and a negative return on equity of 70.39%. On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 26,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $2,092,263.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,468 shares of company stock worth $4,366,303 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 12.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

