Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.162 per share on Monday, October 5th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) has decreased its dividend by 44.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) has a dividend payout ratio of -45.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 138.3%.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) alerts:

NYSE BRG opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.51, a current ratio of 222.66 and a quick ratio of 222.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.15. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The company has a market cap of $178.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.