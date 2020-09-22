BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ) Trading Down 0.4%

BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ)’s share price fell 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.15 and last traded at $52.93. 14,803 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 18,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.12.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITEQ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in BlueStar Israel Technology ETF by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlueStar Israel Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlueStar Israel Technology ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter.

