Blur Price Down 1% Over Last Week (BLUR)

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Blur coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges. Blur has a total market capitalization of $108,259.00 and approximately $8,130.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blur has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00039469 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00231398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00084293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.95 or 0.01402146 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00185301 BTC.

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 6,298,829 coins and its circulating supply is 5,938,829 coins. The official website for Blur is blur.cash.

Buying and Selling Blur

Blur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

