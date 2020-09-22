BMO Capital Markets Raises TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$66.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TFII. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$53.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of TFI International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of TFI International stock traded up C$0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$53.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,068. TFI International has a 1-year low of C$23.21 and a 1-year high of C$60.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$57.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion and a PE ratio of 15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.04.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.21, for a total transaction of C$1,155,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,149,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$191,746,490.51. Insiders have sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock worth $5,458,575 over the last quarter.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics and Last Mile segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

