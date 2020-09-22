Bob’s Repair 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4,962.00 (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including $13.77, $51.55, $32.15 and $33.94. Bob’s Repair has a market capitalization of $369,908.35 and $4,962.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043435 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.62 or 0.04393083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009484 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00057030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034329 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002158 BTC.

About Bob’s Repair

BOB is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com. Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

Bob's Repair can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob's Repair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob's Repair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bob's Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

