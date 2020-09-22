Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.38

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 1894209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

A number of research firms have commented on BBD.B. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.57 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.45 to C$0.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.55 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Vertical Research increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.78.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile (TSE:BBD.B)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

