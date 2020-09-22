BOOM Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One BOOM token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX and BitMart. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. BOOM has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $8,895.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039905 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00229962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00084430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.86 or 0.01406845 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00184983 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM’s total supply is 971,370,408 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,339,675 tokens. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken.

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

