Boosted Finance Achieves Market Cap of $1.57 Million (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Boosted Finance token can now be purchased for $26.20 or 0.00249510 BTC on major exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $296,135.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 59.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00039655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00228938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00084326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.59 or 0.01414886 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00183762 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance.

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

