Boralex (TSE:BLX) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.96

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$35.96 and last traded at C$35.70, with a volume of 138122 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$34.78.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLX. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Boralex from C$35.50 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Boralex from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$39.00 target price on Boralex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -161.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.19.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$131.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boralex Inc. will post 0.5204525 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boralex (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

