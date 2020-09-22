BOScoin Market Cap Hits $1.73 Million (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 37.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One BOScoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Kucoin and GDAC. BOScoin has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $1,359.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

