Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Sets New 12-Month High at $902.71

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $902.71 and last traded at $893.68, with a volume of 2349 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $879.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $822.00 to $977.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $540.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $677.64.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $844.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $583.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 78.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $452.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.00, for a total value of $384,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $226,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,981 shares of company stock valued at $62,108,260 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 4,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

