Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.50 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.06.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Bottomline Technologies stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -191.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.23. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.68.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $25,593.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,346.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 5,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $255,124.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,170,144.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,966 shares of company stock worth $3,686,925 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,212,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,398,000 after acquiring an additional 464,539 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 950,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,152,000 after acquiring an additional 249,719 shares during the period. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $10,085,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $5,114,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $4,991,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.