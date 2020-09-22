Bounty0x (BNTY) Market Cap Reaches $147,205.48

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Bounty0x has a market cap of $147,205.48 and $821.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounty0x token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00043447 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.01 or 0.04405202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009564 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00057068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034367 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

BNTY is a token. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io.

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

