Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Trading 21.3% Higher

Shares of Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) traded up 21.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.71. 1,569,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 7,025,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOXL. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Boxlight from $1.75 to $2.75 in a report on Friday, August 14th. National Securities increased their price objective on Boxlight from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Boxlight from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 4.19.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 172.34% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boxlight Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider K Laser Technology Inc. sold 140,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $226,702.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Boxlight stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) by 2,118.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,348 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.11% of Boxlight worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

