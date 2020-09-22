BQT Market Cap Tops $759,857.46 (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One BQT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Coinsbit and P2PB2B. Over the last seven days, BQT has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. BQT has a total market capitalization of $759,857.46 and approximately $4,797.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043627 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.95 or 0.04432619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009548 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00057159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034393 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BQT Token Profile

BQT is a token. Its launch date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,505,737 tokens. BQT’s official website is bqt.io. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

