Brad Gerstner Purchases 420,000 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $6.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.16. 3,863,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,196,610. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.24 and a 52-week high of $319.00.

Separately, Summit Insights began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

