Breedon Group PLC (LON:BREE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Breedon Group PLC (LON:BREE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 82 ($1.07).

A number of brokerages have commented on BREE. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Breedon Group alerts:

BREE stock traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 75.30 ($0.98). The company had a trading volume of 3,654,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,750,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 39.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 78.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 78.46. Breedon Group has a 12 month low of GBX 56 ($0.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 101.50 ($1.33).

About Breedon Group

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.