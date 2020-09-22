Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brightcove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised Brightcove from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brightcove from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ BCOV opened at $10.23 on Friday. Brightcove has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $13.36. The company has a market capitalization of $403.21 million, a P/E ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $47.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.92 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Brightcove will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 3.8% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,077,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,423,000 after acquiring an additional 150,374 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 21.0% during the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,750,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,138,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,073,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,450,000 after purchasing an additional 236,631 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 24.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 640,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 52,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

