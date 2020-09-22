BristowGroupInc . (NASDAQ:VTOL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BristowGroupInc . (NASDAQ:VTOL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of VTOL opened at $22.52 on Friday. BristowGroupInc . has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.91.

In related news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 701,336 shares of BristowGroupInc . stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $16,530,489.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of BristowGroupInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BristowGroupInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BristowGroupInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of BristowGroupInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of BristowGroupInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000.

About BristowGroupInc .

Bristow Group Inc provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It conducts major transportation operations in the North Sea, Nigeria, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico; and other offshore energy producing regions, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, and Trinidad.

