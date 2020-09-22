Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. Announces — Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:BNL)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Thursday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE BNL traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.26. The company had a trading volume of 610,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,953. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $16.90.

In other news, Director Laurie A. Hawkes bought 55,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $945,200.00. Also, SVP Kristen Duckles purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00.

