Brokerages Anticipate Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to post earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Activision Blizzard reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%.

ATVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.84.

In related news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,047,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 65.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385,187 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 587.8% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,755,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,676 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,362,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,133,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.87. The stock had a trading volume of 158,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,692,059. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $87.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.51. The company has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

