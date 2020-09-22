Brokerages Anticipate Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to report $61.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.79 million and the highest is $64.85 million. Agree Realty posted sales of $48.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year sales of $239.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $229.12 million to $249.28 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $292.53 million, with estimates ranging from $232.38 million to $334.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.23 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 41.98% and a return on equity of 5.24%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADC. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 2.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 94.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at about $232,000.

Shares of Agree Realty stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.18. 14,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,792. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.08 and its 200 day moving average is $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $80.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

