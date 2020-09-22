Brokerages Anticipate Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allot Communications’ earnings. Allot Communications reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allot Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.10 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allot Communications.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALLT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Allot Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of ALLT stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.29. 3,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,887. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Allot Communications has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allot Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,255,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allot Communications in the second quarter valued at $1,612,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allot Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $984,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allot Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Allot Communications by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

