Brokerages Anticipate AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Analysts predict that AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AtriCure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.46). AtriCure reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.12). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.74). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AtriCure.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.07 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 19.55% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AtriCure from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AtriCure from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AtriCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

In related news, Director Regina E. Groves sold 6,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $264,072.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,809 shares in the company, valued at $912,270.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,637,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AtriCure by 34.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,766,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $214,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,476 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,268,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $101,953,000 after acquiring an additional 223,748 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,693,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $56,875,000 after acquiring an additional 443,585 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 348.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,535,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at $42,438,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATRC traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,761. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 0.71. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $23.17 and a 12 month high of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 6.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.50.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AtriCure (ATRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.