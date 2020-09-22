Brokerages Anticipate Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.50 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) will announce $46.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dmc Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.50 million. Dmc Global posted sales of $100.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dmc Global will report full-year sales of $215.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $211.90 million to $218.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $253.10 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $256.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dmc Global.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $43.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.25 million. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 0.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BOOM shares. Sidoti started coverage on Dmc Global in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Dmc Global from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub lowered Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In related news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $43,642.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle H. Shepston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $107,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,748 shares of company stock worth $201,188. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dmc Global by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 739,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,408,000 after purchasing an additional 489,503 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dmc Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,203,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dmc Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,550,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dmc Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,981,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 276,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 137,773 shares during the period.

Shares of Dmc Global stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $32.68. 1,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,353. Dmc Global has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $54.11. The firm has a market cap of $485.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

