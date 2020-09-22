Brokerages Anticipate Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) will announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mosaic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Mosaic posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mosaic.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. Mosaic’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.74.

MOS traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.08. The stock had a trading volume of 180,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,288,057. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.93. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 964.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1,989.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mosaic (MOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.