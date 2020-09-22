Brokerages Anticipate SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.17 Million

Equities analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) will announce sales of $149.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $148.16 million to $151.73 million. SmileDirectClub posted sales of $180.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year sales of $627.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $620.22 million to $631.99 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $884.15 million, with estimates ranging from $826.81 million to $957.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 37.67% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $107.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.78 million.

Several research firms recently commented on SDC. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Stephens began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.21.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.96. 51,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,625,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.45. SmileDirectClub has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $127,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jordan M. Katzman purchased 663,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $5,338,196.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,029,260 shares of company stock worth $16,347,556 over the last 90 days. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub during the second quarter worth about $3,212,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 32,939 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 135,179 shares during the period. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

